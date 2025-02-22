Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Shares Up 66.7% – Here’s What Happened

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 66.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 412,460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,393% from the average daily volume of 27,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canada One Mining Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$911,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Canada One Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada One Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada One Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.