V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 695 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after acquiring an additional 652,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after acquiring an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14,394.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after acquiring an additional 390,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,960,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.4 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $87.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.