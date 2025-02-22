Financial Stocks To Follow Now – February 21st

UnitedHealth Group, Coinbase Global, MercadoLibre, Block, and Walmart are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to shares of companies within the financial sector such as banks, insurance companies, real estate firms and brokerage firms. These stocks are used by investors to participate in the financial sector and can vary in value based on the company’s performance and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $45.01 on Friday, reaching $457.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,573,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,080. The company has a market capitalization of $420.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $520.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,063,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.47. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $349.75.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $195.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,305.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,652. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,374.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,858.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,952.94. The stock has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Block (XYZ)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

NYSE XYZ traded down $12.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.82. 20,122,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,306,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Block has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.52.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.83. 13,478,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,251,202. Walmart has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $761.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25.

