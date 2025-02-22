Head to Head Contrast: Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT) & Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ)

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Yellow shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pamt and Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yellow 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Pamt currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.61%. Given Pamt’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pamt is more favorable than Yellow.

This table compares Pamt and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pamt and Yellow”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million 0.39 -$31.80 million ($1.46) -8.86 Yellow $5.24 billion 0.01 $21.80 million N/A N/A

Yellow has higher revenue and earnings than Pamt.

Risk and Volatility

Pamt has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yellow beats Pamt on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offered specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 6, 2023, Yellow Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

