PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Trading Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 160,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 92,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$27.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

