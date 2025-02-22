Bank Stocks To Follow Now – February 21st

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., NU, Fiserv, and Innodata are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to shares of ownership in banking institutions. When investors buy these stocks, they effectively become partial owners of the bank. The performance of bank stocks often depends on the economic conditions, interest rates, and bank’s profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $533.67. 17,425,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,672,936. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $268.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,198,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

NU stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,611,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,701,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. NU has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

FISV traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.68. The company has a market capitalization of $147.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Innodata (INOD)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Shares of INOD stock traded up $14.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. 8,234,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81. Innodata has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 117.49 and a beta of 2.57.

