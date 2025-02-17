Top Video Game Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 14th

Walmart, Target, TKO Group, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that engage in the development, marketing, and distribution of video games and related products. Investors interested in this sector may purchase these stocks as a way to potentially benefit from the growth and profitability of the video game industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,729,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,712,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $838.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. Target has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.68. The company had a trading volume of 854,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.70 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.43. The stock had a trading volume of 591,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.69 and its 200 day moving average is $170.14. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $215.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Five Below stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 531,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average is $90.90. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $212.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Featured Stories