WBH Advisory Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 37,900.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $165.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.96. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $124.32 and a 52 week high of $166.83.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.