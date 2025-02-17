Rogco LP Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rogco LP lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 4.4% of Rogco LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $54.46 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

