Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $362,246.40 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2025

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Free Report) EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total transaction of $362,246.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,344.36. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 14th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.00. 910,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,530. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of -95.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50 day moving average price is $254.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.44.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

