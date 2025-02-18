HC Wainwright Boosts Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $47.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 382.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STOK. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,443. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $515.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 13,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $178,217.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,902.96. This trade represents a 22.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $78,852.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,615.38. The trade was a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,849 shares of company stock valued at $809,421. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.