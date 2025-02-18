National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$135.00 by Analysts at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$141.10.

National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$125.14. 428,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,583. The stock has a market cap of C$48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$128.45. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$102.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.15.

In related news, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total value of C$79,674.00. Also, Senior Officer Brigitte Hébert sold 400 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.46, for a total value of C$52,984.00. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

