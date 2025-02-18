Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Director Acquires C$813,000.00 in Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director M. Dallas H. Ross acquired 150,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$813,000.00.
Rogers Sugar stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 249,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$695.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.60. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.12 and a 1-year high of C$6.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.41%.
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
