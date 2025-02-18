Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells 28,759 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,220. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Balaji Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Balaji Gandhi sold 4,813 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $132,261.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Balaji Gandhi sold 5,827 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $159,135.37.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Balaji Gandhi sold 836 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $22,555.28.

On Monday, January 6th, Balaji Gandhi sold 3,195 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $85,018.95.

NYSE:PHR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,504. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 394,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 93,349 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 102,662 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

