Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Senior Officer Natasha Anne Cherednichenko Acquires 4,800 Shares

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Natasha Anne Cherednichenko purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.13 per share, with a total value of C$29,445.12.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SPB traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.04. The company had a trading volume of 709,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,401. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.76. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.15 and a 1 year high of C$10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Superior Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.95.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.