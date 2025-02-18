Raymond James Cuts Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $20.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Shares of HST traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. 9,056,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,343,132. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,752,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326,709 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 537.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,893,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,318,000 after buying an additional 5,811,722 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $99,402,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,637,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,017,000 after buying an additional 5,466,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

