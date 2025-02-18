Bfsg LLC Sells 333 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.9% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $120.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43. The firm has a market cap of $271.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 38,093 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $2,400,239.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $405,296,576.58. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,002.40. The trade was a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,339,480 shares of company stock worth $578,221,285. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

