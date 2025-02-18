JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. MN Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $96.62 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

