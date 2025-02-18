Northstar Asset Management Inc. Has $11.87 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 3.1% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Eaton by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 4,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eaton from $407.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.20.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $309.21 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

