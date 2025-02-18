Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,739,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $714,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $427.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

