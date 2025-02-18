Northstar Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,862 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 4.7% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $385.05 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.68.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

