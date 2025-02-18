Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,233,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.45 billion, a PE ratio of 627.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $120.67.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $650,740.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,469.88. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,339,480 shares of company stock valued at $578,221,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

