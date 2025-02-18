Key Financial Inc Has $573,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,029,000 after buying an additional 23,161 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $560.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.60 and a twelve month high of $561.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $549.88 and a 200-day moving average of $533.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

