Upstart (UPST) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

2/18/2025 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

2/13/2025 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $33.00 to $39.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.50 to $15.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Upstart had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

2/12/2025 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

2/12/2025 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

UPST stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.09. 5,337,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114,960. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $305,261.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,661.02. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 18,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,299,978.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,712,204.68. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,701 shares of company stock worth $16,900,884 over the last 90 days. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

