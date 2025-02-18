Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,872 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 2,133.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,666.90. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $625,013.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,391.76. The trade was a 95.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,787,297. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.25 target price (up previously from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.