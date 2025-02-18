Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $265.72. The stock has a market cap of $241.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

