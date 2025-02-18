Prime Buchholz LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prime Buchholz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Prime Buchholz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after buying an additional 2,532,669 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after buying an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16,830.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 582,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,656,000 after acquiring an additional 579,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,802,000 after acquiring an additional 455,195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $151.76 and a one year high of $182.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.34. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

