Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,620,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 25,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Amundi lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNB traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 680,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,315. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -131.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

