TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $97.60 million and $21.34 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00024643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00001815 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 7,872,685,310 coins and its circulating supply is 5,558,169,102 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is commonwealth.im/terra-luna-classic-lunc. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

