Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $251.88 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.37 and its 200-day moving average is $258.59. The stock has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

