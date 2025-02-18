McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,628,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,694,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,471,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $308.59 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.90. The firm has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,906 shares of company stock worth $5,406,382. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

