Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 6,335 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 136.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after buying an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.