D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,397 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $247.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

