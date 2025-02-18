Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $67,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $113.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average is $96.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

