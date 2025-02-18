Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). In a filing disclosed on February 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Adobe stock on February 12th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adobe alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/21/2025.

Adobe Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $460.16 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $607.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.80 and its 200 day moving average is $495.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.