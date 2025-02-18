Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Holdings Decreased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $25,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.2% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 6.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.27.

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel B. Geer acquired 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $132.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.93 and its 200-day moving average is $157.32. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.98 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

