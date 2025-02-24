Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Country Club Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $179.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

