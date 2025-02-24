Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average is $173.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

