Solar Stocks To Follow Now – February 23rd

Tesla, GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, Constellation Energy, Vistra, NextEra Energy, and Quanta Services are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $16.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,720,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,682,248. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.17 and its 200 day moving average is $313.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded down $32.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,489. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.25. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,077,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,184. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.49. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $491.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG stock traded down $24.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,473,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,804. Constellation Energy has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $352.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.40. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST stock traded down $12.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.51. 9,944,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,293,202. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $71.74. 16,739,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,036,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $11.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.75. 3,467,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.02 and its 200 day moving average is $305.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $221.07 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

See Also