Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Macy’s (M)

Macy’s (NYSE: M) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2025 – Macy’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2025 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

2/6/2025 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2025 – Macy’s was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/14/2025 – Macy’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Macy’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2025 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/26/2024 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.09. 2,280,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,970. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $96,689,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $48,775,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,151 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,230.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,387,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,838,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after buying an additional 1,627,572 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

