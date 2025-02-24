Aditxt Unveils Strategic Initiatives During Virtual Fireside Chat

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) provided investors with an update on its multiple strategic initiatives in a virtual fireside chat held on February 21, 2025. The event, documented in the company’s latest Form 8-K filing with the SEC, featured Chief Executive Officer Amro Albanna and Pearsanta, Inc. President Christopher Mitton, along with investor relations leader Jeff Ramson.

During the discussion, Albanna and Mitton outlined key developments within Aditxt’s growing portfolio. Pearsanta – a majority-owned subsidiary – is moving forward with plans for an initial public offering later this year. The company, which recently acquired a “mitomic” platform focused on early cancer detection, will initially launch its blood-based tests as a Lab Developed Test (LDT) from its CLIA CAP–certified facility in Richmond, Virginia. Mitton explained that the platform leverages mitochondrial DNA mutations as biosensors, facilitating early and non-invasive cancer detection. He noted that early detection significantly improves survival rates, citing studies in prostate, ovarian, and lung cancers.

The discussion also touched on Adimune, another Aditxt innovation addressing autoimmune diseases. According to Albanna, Adimune’s approach reprograms the immune system – as opposed to traditional immunosuppression – and the company is working towards advancing ADI-100 into human trials for conditions including type 1 diabetes, psoriasis, and stiff person syndrome. Albanna emphasized that these advancements have been bolstered by promising preclinical results reported in previous press releases.

Beyond these initiatives, the call highlighted potential transactions involving companies Appili and Evofem. Appili is being positioned to address infectious diseases through immune profiling, complementing Aditxt’s broader objective of advancing non-dilutive funding and clinical innovation. Meanwhile, discussions with Evofem continue as the company aims to expand the women’s health portfolio with diagnostic and preventative solutions.

Throughout the fireside chat, company representatives addressed investor concerns regarding capital strategy. Jeff Ramson detailed the approaches being used to secure funding, which include structured equity financing, at-the-market offerings, and exploring debt options to minimize dilution. Albanna reiterated that while Aditxt remains in the microcap segment and pre-profit phase, future success will be measured by the commercial launch of its programs and improved balance sheet fundamentals.

A transcript of the virtual fireside chat, filed as Exhibit 99.1 in the current 8-K report, provides further insights into the company’s plans. With a focus on early detection in oncology, novel approaches in autoimmunity, and an expansion into infectious and women’s health solutions, Aditxt is positioning itself to capitalize on innovations that address pressing health challenges on a global scale.

Investors are advised to review the company’s SEC filings and related materials for a comprehensive understanding of these developments and the forward-looking strategies discussed during the call.

