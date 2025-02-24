Top Music Stocks To Follow Today – February 23rd

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $245.55. 53,102,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,742,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.47 and a 200 day moving average of $232.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.58. The company had a trading volume of 55,147,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,339,464. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $7.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.67. 73,657,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,341,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.99. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $145.30.

