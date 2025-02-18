Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – February 15th

Robinhood Markets, Cellebrite DI, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to publicly traded companies within the financial sector that have direct or indirect exposure to cryptocurrencies or blockchain technology. These stocks may include companies that develop or use blockchain technology, provide cryptocurrency mining services, or invest in cryptocurrencies themselves, enabling investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market without directly investing in digital assets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.28. 39,248,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,924,428. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

CLBT traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. 2,971,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,856. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 2,958,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,500,237. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 2.04. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47.

