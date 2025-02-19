American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.00 and last traded at $74.89, with a volume of 26522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMWD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

American Woodmark Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.61.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.29 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In other news, Director James G. Davis sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $141,590.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,548.52. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $315,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,589,523.20. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $789,898. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $23,954,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

