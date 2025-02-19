Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $9.41 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total value of $297,124.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,123.85. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,811 shares of company stock worth $11,159,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $995.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.82, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,065.18 and a 200-day moving average of $975.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

