Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) recently:

2/11/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $248.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $198.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $233.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $234.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $236.00.

1/21/2025 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.27. The company had a trading volume of 56,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,272. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.90. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $257.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 104.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,187.76. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,026.50. This trade represents a 77.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,530. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,270,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,557,000 after acquiring an additional 459,990 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $161,486,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,021,000 after acquiring an additional 99,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

