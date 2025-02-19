Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $221.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s current price.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 9.8 %

KRYS stock traded up $15.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.09. The company had a trading volume of 258,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.01 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $219.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.17.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,314,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,938,000 after buying an additional 28,707 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,831,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,455,000 after purchasing an additional 119,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

