ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 126.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 1,055.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PayPal Price Performance
PYPL stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PayPal
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Affirm Hits Profitability—Here’s What Investors Should Watch
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- There’s Room to Chase These 3 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Highs
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Stocks With Robust Growth Outlooks Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.