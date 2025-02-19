Vikesh Ramsunder Acquires 1,167,106 Shares of Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) Stock

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Vikesh Ramsunder purchased 1,167,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.76 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of A$3,221,212.56 ($2,051,727.75).
Sigma Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,799.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27.
About Sigma Healthcare
