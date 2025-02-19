Vikesh Ramsunder Acquires 1,167,106 Shares of Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) Stock

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Vikesh Ramsunder purchased 1,167,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.76 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of A$3,221,212.56 ($2,051,727.75).

Sigma Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,799.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27.

About Sigma Healthcare

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical goods and medical consumables to community pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company operates various aligned pharmacies, including branded pharmacies under the Amcal, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

