Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $184.51 and last traded at $179.93, with a volume of 107652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.40.

Get Masimo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Masimo

Masimo Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 125.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.65 and its 200-day moving average is $150.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.